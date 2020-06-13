Protest planned for Saturday continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. Another protest is still planned in Evansville on Saturday but this time it’s not at the Four Freedoms Monument, it’s at a popular east side lounge. The original organizer of the planned protest told us that issue has been resolved at KC’s Timeout Lounge and the other businesses owned by Kerry Chesser.

“Everybody deserved the change to make their dreams come true,” Ebon Ellis explains when talking about why a protest is needed for the city of Evansville.

He’s the man who organized a protest at the Four Freedoms Monument two weeks ago, he says he wants to promote world peace and equality and believes it needs to be held near this business.

“Because they’re the ones who need to hear it the most.”

Ellis was helping to bring people to the parking lot for a protest against this establishment and others owned by Kerry Chesser.

The original organizer, Jaycob Givens says he wanted to bring attention to the fact that some people felt profiled when it came to being allowed in the businesses. But he worked with management and the owner and asked for a more clear dress code be written and an apology. If these things happened, then he would call off his protest. He says his requests were met so he canceled his plans.

But Ellis continues to ask people to come and the question of his motives has been brought up. Especially after a Go-Fund-Me page was created.

“I have $34 in my bank account, actually I just got my last check, I have $200 in my account. I’m not doing this for the money. I’m doing this for world peace,” Ellis explains.

Ellis says he hopes people still come Saturday and leave wanting to continue to work for change.

Givens, the original organizer of the protest, says he wants to ask people to shift their attention to looking for other examples of systematic racism and social injustice so change can continue to happen.

