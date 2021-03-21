Protesters gather near Evansville riverfront

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After a year marked by protests nationally and locally in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, protesters returned to the Four Freedoms Monument near the Evansville riverfront Sunday to keep their memory alive and to call for change.

One of the organizers, Central High School senior AnaBella Stegmaier, founded Students of Color EVV in 2020 and says the need for change and protests remains strong. Stegmaier says she saw the conversation die as protests petered out and founded Students of Color EVV to give a voice to people who are tired of racism and want to speak out.

Some of the protesters like Theresa Oser say it took them time to understand and recognize their own bias. Oser says people shouldn’t pass judgment onto others without trying to walk in other people’s shoes and understanding what they’ve gone through.

Justin Pappas was inspired to protest after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died near where Pappas grew up in Colorado. An independent review of the case showed police placed McClain in a chokehold and paramedics injected ketamine into him to sedate him. McClain died days later. It was at that moment that Pappas says they realized that perhaps the world wasn’t safe for them and to reclaim their identity, Pappas needed to do it in a way that would keep them safe and comfortable.

Organizers say they plan on protesting every Sunday near the Four Freedoms Monument for the foreseeable future.

