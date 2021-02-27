Protesters gather near University of Evansville campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After several weather delays, organizers of another protest near the University of Evansville’s campus had perfect weather to once again call on the university’s administration to stop the proposed realignment plan.

Protesters with two legs and four legs lined the corner near the intersection of Weinbach and Lincoln Ave. with a simple message: save UE.

The protest comes almost three weeks after the university announced the music program would be spared from the cuts but Noah Gordon, a professor at the university, says more needs to be done to save the university. Gordon adds that he fears the direction the university is heading and believes the cuts are the wrong choice.

Some of the protesters, including Gordon, say they’re worried the cuts will scare some prospective students away. University of Evansville student HarMonee Baltzell says she’s spoken with people who were excited to become Aces but are now concerned their major may not be available by the time they start or graduate.

The University of Evansville declined to comment on the protest.

(This story was originally published on February 27, 2021)