Protesters react to George Floyd memorial service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) People across the country tuned in to watch the memorial for George Floyd. The sentiments for him extended far beyond Minneapolis. Protesters in Evansville were among those tuning in.

“It gives us motivation,” Lydia De Jarnett said. “It keeps us focus on why we’re out here and why we’re protesting.”

While protesting near the Four Freedoms Memorial, the group of protesters listened to Floyd’s monument over a car speaker. One protester says that her emotions got the best of her listening to the memorial.

“Hearing him break down in tears and talk actually broke my heart and when I heard it I was like ‘Oh my God.’ his family is hurting and we need justice. We need change,” Sierra Lewis said.

“Listening to this service right now as it is being broadcasted and standing out here doing this peaceful protest as we are doing, we hope that this protest here can reach other cities and other states and let them know that we can be seen and we can be heard without the rioting and the looting,” said one Evansville protester.

Another protest is scheduled in downtown Evansville for Saturday.

Thursday’s ceremony for Floyd was a public memorial service. His burial is scheduled for next week in Houston.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)