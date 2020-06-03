Protestors gather in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Cars honked and protesters held up signs on the corner of Highway 60 and Second Street Tuesday night.

The protest was peaceful, and some people even dropped off bottled water for the protesters.

Protesters occasionally said “there’s only one race- the human race.”

Jada Morgan-Hawkins says black lives are in danger right now, and she was out there to support the cause and make sure people know.

“Everybody- all my friends, family, they’re all black, and one day I hope my kids aren’t out here fighting like this. We’re out here to make sure our kids aren’t doing this one day,” she said.

Jada Morgan-Hawkins (left)

Morgan-Hawkins explained her sign to us.

“It means hopefully one day, I can tell my kids and it’s not history anymore. It’s history to them, but it’s not their life,” she said.

People from different races participated in the event, which Morgan-Hawkins said was awesome to know they supported them.

Henderson City Commissioner Patti Bugg stopped by the protest as well. She spoke to the crowd before leading a prayer.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020)