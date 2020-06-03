Protests continue in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Protests continued on Wednesday in downtown Evansville as crowds gathered at the Civic Center.

Many protests have taken place in Evansville this week, including the largest over the weekend. Additional protests are also scheduled, including one scheduled on Saturday.

Mayor Winnecke says Governor Eric Holcomb has been in contact with him and says the city will be allowed additional resources if needed. But for now. EPD has the support of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)

