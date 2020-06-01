Protests expected to continue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A peaceful rally in Evansville turned confrontational and now organizers are looking at what they can do differently moving forward.

A change of plans during Saturday’s rally was to move to the Civic Center from the Four Freedoms Memorial, which rally organizer Ebon Ellis said was a decision made by the people.

“I can’t take credit for that. The people encouraged me we had to go to the courthouse. We had to have our voices be heard. They are police brutality so we had to go there and let them hear the message,” Ebon Ellis said.

After four hours of protesting in front of the police line, the two sides collided and four people were arrested. Despite the violence that came out of the event, Ebonique Ellis says she hopes people can continue to find the good in others and overcome division.

“From everything that we did yesterday, I just think it’s really important that from everything we still come together and love and we don’t have to protest out of anger, we can still get together and do things out of love,” Ebonique Ellis said.

Even 24 hours after the events of the rally yesterday, protesters continue to stand outside of the Civic Center. The remaining protesters say they will continue to fight for racial justice until change is made in the river city.

The street in front of the Civic Center is blocked off with barricades, preventing oncoming traffic.

As for Ebon Ellis, he says that he and other organizers are working to plan another peaceful rally in Evansville soon.

“The protest never ends, even if you’re not marching. So with that, we’re still working, we’re still gaining momentum, this is only the beginning,” Ellis said.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Evansville Police Department about possible future protests, but have yet to hear back.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)