PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – On October 1, Providence Tourism will host the annual Uptown Fall Festival.

Officials say they anticipate more than 30 food and retail vendors to be in attendance. The organization says for people to expect many free activities and entertainment for everyone. Officials say free amenities include multiple bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, foam party, pumpkin decorating, mum walk, a talent show, live music, a car show and more.

If anyone is interested in being a vendor, they should call either Nancy at 270-875-1120 or Haley at 270-836-0333. The event will go through 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 1.