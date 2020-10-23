Psychiatrist explains Tourette’s hardships

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Some USI students have expressed they would feel uneasy if Seth Pressler is allowed back in class. He’s the freshman with Tourette’s Syndrome who was forced off USI’s campus and prompted some to start an online petition asking to allow him back.

Some students say they reported Pressler to USI authorities due to the nature of his remarks.

What he said is believed to have offended and scared students even though he would apologize and explain his medical condition right away. Doctor Shannon Jones with Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare says these types of tics are rare and can be difficult to treat.

She says these tics are called coprolalia, which is the shouting of curse words or socially inappropriate words or phrases. She also said it’s not uncommon for tics to be embarrassing to the person who is having them and socially uncomfortable for the people who are hearing them, especially if they are very socially inappropriate.

Doctor Jones says stress can make the tics worst, and Tourette’s patients with these types of tics tend to be especially hard on themselves and often have other mental health conditions.

