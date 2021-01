On Wednesday, our own Shelley Kirk moderated a panel about maintaining mental and emotional health during the pandemic through Stepping Up called “Holding it All Together.”

On First at Four, Lisa Seif, psychotherapist with Integrity Psychological & Counseling Associates in Evansville, joined Kirk to talk more about the panel and the state of mental health across the Tri-State.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)