Public asked to help identify woman accused of stealing wallet at Franklin St. Tavern

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Employees at Franklin Street Tavern say the woman pictured took an employee’s wallet Monday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after an employee at Franklin Street Tavern says a patron stole her wallet and used her credit cards Monday afternoon. The theft happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Employees with the bar shared these images and say the woman seen in black is the suspect.

According to a Facebook post on the bar’s page, the woman used the stolen credit cards at a Shell gas station, High Spirits, Shoe Carnival and other places.

Franklin Street Tavern says they are offering a reward to anyone who recognizes this person.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories