Public Education Foundation summer musical goes virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The show must go on for the Public Education Foundation’s 32nd annual summer musical, but this year’s event has a twist – the Foundation is shifting to a virtual platform.

Organizers debated the logistics of doing things in person, but weren’t willing to put anyone’s health at risk.

“First and foremost, the most important thing to us will always be the health and safety of the students, and we just weren’t willing to risk that to do something in person,” Kate Reibel, musical co-producer, said.

While the transition hasn’t been seamless, the group is excited to try something new and take part in this once in a lifetime experience.

“This is a new process for all of us. We would have never anticipated in the 32 years that the Public Education Foundation has been putting on a summer musical, we’ve never had to cancel the show. Although this year is different, it’s definitely still going on and it’s important to us and part of the reason it was so critical to still have a summer musical is because this experience really is at the core of why we as an organization exist,” Reibel said.

Actors have performed their parts of their rendition of “Sweeney Todd” over virtual calls and the producers splice the scenes together to create the musical.

Sam Schultz is the longest tenured performer and is happy that the performance is finding a way to adapt to the times.

“It’s definitely been really interesting to work out and something I put in the back of my mind every time we go to do something is our director Rob said ‘theater reflects life’ and with the situation we’re in right now, this is what theater is,” Schultz said.

Despite all their hard work, the performance will not be available for everyone to see and hear.

They say this is only for the actors, crew and their families — as a musical thank you.

The Summer Musical has been a longtime partnership between the Public Education Foundation and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)