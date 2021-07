EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – State regulators have rescheduled a public hearing to discuss Evansville’s latest water rate hike request.

The new date and location for the hearing is August 12 at the University of Evansville at 6 p.m. Previously, state regulators had scheduled the hearing for August 4 at the University of Southern Indiana. That hearing has been canceled.

The city is proposing a 36 percent water rate hike over five years to help pay for a new $177 million water treatment plant.