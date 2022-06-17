DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Lora Wimsatt will be retiring later this month, concluding her 20-year career as Public Information Officer with Daviess County Public Schools.

DCPS says Wimsatt has been an incredible community partner and advocate for education, dedicating herself to sharing the stories and accolades of others – bringing them to life through words and sharing them with the community and beyond.

A retirement celebration honoring Lora was planned for June 17 in the DCPS Central Office board room. DCPS says if people are unable to attend, they should feel welcome to send her a note of congratulations via email at lora.wimsatt@daviess.kyschools.us before June 30.