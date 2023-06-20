HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. began a new public access portal to receive comments regarding an agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status.

The Evansville Police Department was last awarded full accreditation in 2021, after participating in a multi-year process, policies, procedures and support systems. CALEA accredited agencies participate in an annual web-based assessment to maintain their accreditation status.

According to a release from EPD, the overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement and foster the pursuit of professional excellence. However, CALEA is not an investigatory body and the public is asked not to sue the portal to submit information for such processes.

To provide a comment regarding Evansville Police Departments compliance with CALEA standards, visit the CALEA public portal.