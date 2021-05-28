Public invited to honor fire chief during funeral procession

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – People of Henderson are being encouraged to help honor a local fire chief who died from complications of COVID-19.

People are invited to line the streets along the funeral procession route for Henderson Fire Rescue Chief Bryant Woodard.

Funeral services start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The procession for Chief Bryant L. Woodard will begin on Green Street and turn right onto 2nd Street. The procession will then travel down 2nd Street turning right onto Highway 2084 heading out to Roselawn Cemetery.

The thirty-year Rescue Squad veteran died Sunday after a two-week battle with COVID.