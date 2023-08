HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro officials are inviting the public to the Safe Haven Baby Box dedication ceremony.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is a device designed for a mother in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender their baby.

The dedication ceremony will be at Owensboro Fire Department Fire Station 1 on August 26 and 11:00 in the morning.

An eight-year-old girl and her siblings helped raise thousands of dollars to help get the baby box.