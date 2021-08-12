Public meeting being held to discuss proposed project along Fairview Dr.

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT)– Daviess County Residents are invited to attend a public informational meeting discussing a proposed project aimed at improving mobility and pedestrian access along Fairview Drive between KY 3335 and KY 54.

At the meeting community members will have the opportunity to review and comment on the proposed alternates. Residents can also make comments on the online survey.

The meeting will be held Thursday, August 26, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Highland Elementary School located at 2909 KY 54, Owensboro, KY.