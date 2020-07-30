Public meeting held to discuss proposed Gibson County zoning ordinance

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- A public meeting was held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton to discuss a proposed zoning ordinance in Gibson County. The ordinance comes as a proposed wind farm is in the works in Gibson County.

While many people who spoke at the meeting were opposed to the ordinance, the Area Plan Commission says it plans to discuss the ordinance for a week before sending it to the County Commission.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: