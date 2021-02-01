LIVE: Public to learn more about proposed sports complex in Henderson

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. You will be able to view the live stream in the video player above. If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app click here.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A presentation is being held today for Henderson residents to learn more about proposed plans for a new sports complex and offer comments. City officials hope the complex will bring economic growth to the area by attracting tournaments.

An online presentation is being held at 1:30 p.m. An in-person pen house-style public meeting is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Henderson County Extension’s Expo Center behind the Kentucky Farm Bureau office.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)