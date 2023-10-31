HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jon Bullman, a 911 dispatcher in Hancock County, Indiana, carved pumpkins as a tribute to fallen officers in Indiana, including one pumpkin dedicated to Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Sgt. Glenn was killed in the line of duty earlier this year when a suspect shot her while she was responding to a domestic dispute call. The Tell City Police Department says Sgt. Glenn considered Halloween the most wonderful time of the year.

Pumpkin carved in memory of Sgt. Heather Glenn

The pumpkins will be given to the families to honor their loved one’s sacrifice.