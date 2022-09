NATIONAL (WEHT) – Pumpkin donuts, muffins, lattes, and frappes are back as well as salted caramel donut balls, says Donut Bank.

Donut Bank says pumpkin season started back September 1. In a promotional image from Donut Bank’s Facebook, the restaurant advertised pumpkin donuts, salted caramel donut balls, and pumpkin muffins.

Donut Bank is one among many restaurants bringing back its fall menu.