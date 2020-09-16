Puppy parade aims to lift spirits in hospital

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — One tri-state hospital is warming their patient’s hearts with some furry friends.
Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital partnered with the Warrick Humane Society to host a puppy parade for residents on Wednesday.
The dogs went from window to window while hospital workers carried signs wishing everyone a speedy recovery.
Hannah Riney, a patient, says visiting with the puppies made her day.
“I have a yellow lab at home,” says Riney. “I’ve been here for about a week; in the hospital a week before and it was just great being able to see the dogs out here and I mean it just lifts your spirits. I mean who doesn’t love dogs? “
The hospital workers say they have been trying to get creative during the pandemic and giving patients something to look forward to is important, especially since COVID-19 has placed more restrictions on the facility.
(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)
