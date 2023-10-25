HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital and the Warrick Humane Society will be hosting a Puppy Parade for all to attend on October 25.

The Puppy Parade will take place at Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital at 9355 Warrick Trail, in Newburgh from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade provides a positive impact for patients, especially those who are receiving essential inpatient rehabilitation services for conditions like stroke, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and other debilitating illnesses and injuries.