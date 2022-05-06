EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Indiana and Purdue University are rivals in all aspects of competition. Alumni associations from each school competed to see who can collect the most food and money to benefit the Tri-State Food Bank.

The winner of the Real Oaken Bucket in the Red and Black Give Back Food Drive this year is the Purdue Boilermakers Alumni Association. The all-time series is now tied at three between the alumni associations.

“It helps the food bank tremendously. Really the big winner of this is Tri-State food Banks and the clients that we serve because we have more food that we can help people in need,” says Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts.

The Tri-State Food Bank says this drive has generated the equivalent of 114,000 meals and raised more than $25,000 in six years.