WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – If you plan on putting out a vegetable garden this year, consider signing up for the Add A Row program at Castle High School. Anyone who signs up can get a free vegetable plant during the school’s annual plant sale.

While you are picking up your new plant, drop off any extra produce you may have at home. The school will donate it to local food pantries in need.

The plant sale starts May 1.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)