Purple Aces welcome back fans, new COVID-19 protocols

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Ford Center hosted the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last spring with no idea what would happen next. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down sporting events and concerts at the center.

“It was what, 8 or 9 months ago that we last held a basketball event in this building,” Eric Marvin, President of Evansville Sports Corporation.

Now, doors are reopening for fans wanting to watch a ball game. But entering the arena looks different now. Fans can expect some new safety protocols in place as they head inside.

“In addition to our normal procedure of bag checks and all that, now there will be a temperature check and you’ll be required to wear a mask,” said Scott Schoenike, Ford Center executive director.

Sitting down to cheering on a team looks different too now. People can expect to all be seated on the same side of the building during each game, socially distanced.

“You’ll be watching a game and in the other half of the building you’ll actually visually see us cleaning the seats for the next game,” Schoenike said.

Meaning everyone hopefully gets to enjoy the game in safe manner. Those with the center say remaining safe is what will keep them open.

“Safety is important. One of our taglines that’s developing is going to be follow the guidelines and we can do more events like this,” Schoenike said.

Meaning more athletes get to play in front of their fans.

Representatives of the Ford Center also say all athletes will be monitored and continually have their temperatures checked.

Gov. Holcomb’s new rules limit high school sporting events to 25% capacity.

Organizers of the River City Classic this weekend already had planned to limit attendance to 500 fans per game, so the new rules really won’t affect this weekend’s high school basketball games.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS