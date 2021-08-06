Pursuit ends in Posey County

(WEHT)– What started as a report of a purse stolen ends with a pursuit in Posey County that leads to an arrest.

Evansville police say around 11:45 AM on Friday, officers pulled over a man who was a suspect in a robbery. After the suspect was pulled over, the man pulled off. Police followed his car, but then stopped the pursuit shortly after.

“The Evansville Police Department had been in an earlier pursuit with him. They terminated that pursuit and contacted us,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Fortune of the Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office.

That same car was spotted in Posey County where law enforcement officers started chasing the suspect. Police put out stop sticks along Highway 69. The chase ended on Highway 69 north of Mt. Vernon.

Posey Co. Sheriffs Deputies arrested Mario Morris, 51, after the pursuit ended. He faces charges in Posey and Vanderburgh County. Chief Deputy Fortune says he was also wanted on charges out of Warrick County.

Evansville Police say Morris stole a purse from a woman in a wheelchair around nine this morning on northwest third street. His SUV was spotted more than two hours later. Morris drove into posey county.

“We had other officers in front of the pursuit clearing the roads, warning drivers coming north bound that something was up ahead of them,” said Chief Deputy Fortune. He also says they used stop sticks three times to puncture its tires to stop the SUV. Morris also hit four police cruisers before crashing near a field just off of state route 69 just north of Mount Vernon.

“He struck another state trooper vehicle, swerved at a semi that was stopped on the road for the pursuit, went around the semi, struck a New Harmony town marshal, hit the front of his vehicle,” Chief Deputy Fortune recalled.

Speeds varied during the pursuit, going as low as single digit speeds. Morris is being held in the Posey County Jail.

(This story was originally published on August 6, 2021)