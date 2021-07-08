Push It: Owensboro family’s unique baby delivery video goes viral

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro family’s unique connection during a major moment has gone viral.

Kendal Connor went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on her daughter’s due date of June 30 for delivery. Restrictions only allowed her boyfriend and her mother in the labor and delivery area of the hospital.

Disappointed they couldn’t be with their little sister, Tara Groves and Amanda Morris got creative. They facetimed their mom who was inside with Kendal and revealed their surprise piece of inspiration.

Amanda and Tara made matching shirts and signs. Then the older sisters showed off their dance moves. Their routine set to Salt N’ Pepa’s “Push It” got a laugh from their family, and welcomed a healthy baby girl.

Everleigh Scott Howard was born on June 30.

The video of Everleigh’s aunts sending their fun message to her mom now has more than one million views on Tik Tok.