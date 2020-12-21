Push to save Newburgh log cabin

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) There’s a push to save a local log cabin from being torn down. The Newburgh Town Council will decide the fate of the historic structure tomorrow.

The cabin, which sits on the Old Lock and Dam property, is 150 years old and has seen better days. The cabin was given to the Town of Newburgh by the Kroeger family 35 years ago.

There’s now an effort from a group called ‘Park Pals’ to raise $8,000 to either save the cabin, or at least save the wood to build another log cabin.

The town council convenes Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

