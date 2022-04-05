EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Local organizations and groups of the community received donations as they work to propel the community forward.

Donations were given on behalf of “Golf Gives Back” through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Golf Gives Back donated $50,000 to Building Blocks. An organization that helps prepare the next generation of kids for their future. That donation was matched by the Welborn Foundation.

“A lot of kids, by the time they get into kindergarten, they’re already behind and never catch up,” Jack Pate chairman of Golf Gives Back explained. “If you can catch it early, it just makes all the sense in the world and the beauty of this program is there is proven outcomes and there’s a proven return on investment. “

Organizations that also received donations include Trail Life USA, Youth Resources and Team Rubicon.

The previous Korn Ferry TOUR Championships have generated over $2 million in donations. The TOUR Championship will take place on August 29 through September 4.