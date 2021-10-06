Qualmedica opening infusion treatment center in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Qualmedica Research, LLC. has been approved by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Kentucky Department of Public Health to receive and administer COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy and a treatment center in Owensboro.

Officials say neutralizing antibodies manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company are available for high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. They say the authorization allows for antibody therapy in patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say they’ll start doing treatments for patients next week.