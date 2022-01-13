Quilters donate to tornado victims in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville’s Family Resource and Youth Service Center is working with local quilters to support families affected by last month’s tornado by donating quilts.

A large number of quilts were delivered to Hopkins County Schools central office in Madisonville on thursday. Pride Elementary librarian Kellie Cotton organized the effort via social media.

Cotton says that there will be more efforts to provide quilts to families in need in the future. For information on how you can help victims of the December 10 tornadoes, click here.