EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Some military veterans were gifted quilts on a historic Tri-state ship Saturday afternoon.

Three veterans who served in different wars received handmade quilts on board the LST 325.

The veterans say they were honored to receive a quilt. Joseph McBride says it means a lot when someone thanks them.

The quilts were made by the local members of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

(This story was originally published on March 7, 2021)