Evansville man found guilty of kidnapping and confining a woman over three counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind – After deliberating more than seven hours, a Posey County jury returned a verdict of guilty in the case against Quinton Lee Jennings of Evansville.

Just after midnight on July 21, following a six-day jury trial in the Posey Circuit Court, Jennings was found guilty of ten separate counts, including kidnapping, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury as well as the habitual offender enhancement.

Court records show that the case against Jennings stems from a multi-agency investigation related to the kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery of a Newburgh woman in June of 2019.

Jennings was found guilty of kidnapping and confining the victim against her will over the course of three days in an incident that spanned across multiple counties, including Warrick, Vanderburgh, Posey and Franklin County, IL. Jennings was also convicted of inflicting serious injuries to the victim during the course of the kidnapping and confinement. Evidence was presented at trial that Jennings used a crowbar to beat and stab the victim multiple times. The victim suffered facial fractures, a broken arm, as well as multiple lacerations that caused extreme blood loss. Evidence was also presented that the victim’s 3-year-old daughter was present when the crimes occurred.

After the verdict was read in open court, Jennings threatened the court and jury with violence. As a result of his outburst, Jennings was found in contempt of court and ordered to serve additional time in jail.

Jennings will be sentenced by Posey Circuit Court Craig Goedde. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled