EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Racing legend Al Unser Jr. will be making a pit stop in Evansville. Unser Jr. will be at the Victory Theatre on Feb.19 for his first book signing of the year.

The book signing will take place at Victory Theatre from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Books will be available for purchase on site.

Unser Jr. recently just married Evansville native Norma Lawrence on Sept. 30. Norma and Al Jr. were introduced through Future Star Racing and the Wings and Wheels Foundation.

Future Star Racing and the Wings and Wheels Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to advance the careers of promising young drivers in the next level of achievement in racing by awarding scholarships. Al is the Director of Competition and driver coach and Norma is the Executive Director.

Octane Press published Al Unser Jr.: A Checkered Past last October. The book was written by Jade Gurss with Unser Jr. sharing his experiences with Gurss.

The book not only covers Unser Jr.’s career accomplishments but his struggles with his mental health. It is a story of a fight against drug and alcohol addiction as Unser Jr.’s career thrived.

Unser Jr.’s hopes his story will inspire others in their personal battles. The book is “a brave and astonishing piece of work in its unflinching, brutal honesty.” according to Motorsport magazine’s Damien Smith.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Jo Snyder at jo@octanepress.com or (512) 507-7867. Visit octanepress.com to learn more about Octane Press.

This event is hosted by Bluestocking Social and can be called at (812) 402 -2055 to answer questions.