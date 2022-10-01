DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:

“North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some of our students, who displayed a racial slur in a picture that was shared on the students’ personal social media accounts. Their actions do not reflect the beliefs of North Daviess Community Schools and we are taking their actions very seriously. The administrative team is addressing those students with disciplinary actions as well as mandatory participation in curriculum regarding racism.”

There’s been no word from the school district as to which school’s students posted the racist image.

