Radio personality gets birthday parade while recovering from COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A longtime Evansville radio personality, in the hospital recovering from COVID-19, gets a special birthday present.

Family and friends had a birthday parade for Joe Blair.

For the past four weeks, Blair, whose company also produces Tasting The Tri-State on WEHT, has been inside Deaconess Midtown recovering from COVID-19 and double lung pneumonia brought on by the virus. But for several minutes Monday, he was watching family and friends wish him a happy 60th birthday.

They arrived at Garvin Park to put the finishing touches on this special gift. A special gift for a man known across Evansville airwaves.

“I thought I got to go,” said Jim Jones, who played music with Blair. “The fact that I’ve known him so long, even my daughter knew him years ago, and they’ve been friends too, and she’s almost 40 now, she called me and said ‘Dad, I’m glad this is going on.'”

It was for a man Mayme Fuchs knows best as dad.

“We knew that we couldn’t go in to the hospital directly to see him, so we thought we could bring everybody to him outside of the hospital,” she said.

Blair’s family organized the parade to celebrate his 60th birthday at a distance. He tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in the hospital the past four weeks. Blair says he was pleasantly surprised by this gift of seeing his family and friends for the first time in weeks. It’s a gift he says is the most special he’s ever had.

“First of all, I wasn’t sure what was going on, so it was a real surprise. I guess my daughters kind of hoodwinked me,” he said. “This is the best birthday present. It really is. I get to hug Lauire, my wife, and this parade, it is the best. I’ll never forget. I won’t forget the last month and I won’t forget today.”

As Blair keeps recovering, the only gift he wants from the Tri-State is to control the spread of the virus.

“Go get checked, for me, O.K.? Just make sure you’re O.K.,” he said, emphasizing people should get tested if they think they have symptoms.

Blair also says he’s been feeling better, but it still could be a few weeks until he thinks he’ll be able to leave the hospital.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)