HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A historic worn down building in downtown Henderson will soon have a new purpose. Railmark Incorporated has chosen Henderson’s Union Station as the company’s new corporate headquarters.

The company plans to combine its Fourth Street properties into one campus. This includes transforming the south side of the station and creating a new platform, while still encompassing the building’s historical roots.

“We are going to construct it in such a way that when a passing train-rather it’s a regional passing train or Amtrack decide to stop in Henderson again- we’ll be ready,” said President/CEO Railmark Holdings Inc. Allen Brown.

This area of the station will be used by the Railmark Foundation as a permanent depository and interactive educational venue commemorating Henderson’s railroad history. Other portions of the south campus are being considered as community-partnered rail tourism venues.