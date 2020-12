HAZELTON, Ill. (WEHT) – The railroad crossing on SR 56 in Hazelton is blocked for an extended time due to a mechanical malfunction with train, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

