HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Moving towards a new school year, Henderson County School employees are going to see an increase in their paychecks soon. A 3% pay raise and a $1,000 supplement was approved for all contracted school employees.

The Henderson County Board of Education approved the raise by a 3-1 vote on Monday. Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson says investing in their staff results in a better education and outcomes for their students and community.

“I am very thankful to the board for making this decision to give a 3% raise and supplement to our staff,” said Lawson, “We care and wholeheartedly believe in our people.”

The school board says the general wage increase, in addition to annual level of years experience, will go into effect July 1, 2022. According to school officials, $1,000 supplemental check will be issued in two installments with $500 being issued in the fall and $500 issued in the spring.

The Henderson County Schools budget is 51% supported by State SEEK funding. SEEK, which stands for Support Excellence in Kentucky, is the funding formula the state uses to allocate dollars to districts.

Officials say Henderson County Schools will receive additional State SEEK funding that is adequate to pay for a 2.25% increase with the remainder coming from local tax revenues. Every dollar of projected new revenue from the additional $100 per pupil and the funding of all-day kindergarten will be targeted at these salary increases.

