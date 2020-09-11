Rally for Justice scheduled for slain Owensboro teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A Rally for Justice for Corban Henry, the teenager killed in Owensboro in August, will be held at Kendall-Perkins Park Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to bring their energy, their voice, their red shirts, and their posters, adding “we will not let this rest until justice is served.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories