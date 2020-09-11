Rally for Justice scheduled for slain Owensboro teen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A Rally for Justice for Corban Henry, the teenager killed in Owensboro in August, will be held at Kendall-Perkins Park Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to bring their energy, their voice, their red shirts, and their posters, adding “we will not let this rest until justice is served.”

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)