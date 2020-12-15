Rally held at University of Evansville to protest proposal to cut programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Protesters rally at University of Evansville Tuesday in opposition to the recent realignment plan proposed recently by UE administration.

Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for university president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz to step down. The petition was created after Pietruszkiewicz announced his proposal of cutting several departments.

The plan would reduce four colleges into three by eliminating three departments. It would also get rid of 17 total majors.

Staff and students say they are frightened the impact this will have for the institution moving forward.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: