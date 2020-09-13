Rally held for slain Owensboro teen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- For nearly a month, the family of Corban Henry has been demanding justice after he was shot to death near W. 5th St. and Castlen St. in Owensboro.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered to remember and celebrate his life while pleading for someone to be held accountable. A reward has been issued and anyone with information is asked to call Owensboro Crime Stoppers.

