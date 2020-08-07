Rally held to protest death of Breonna Taylor

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- A small but passionate crowd gathered in Madisonville to protest the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police and the lack of action since then.

Taylor was killed during a police raid at her home in March while Louisville police executed a nighttime warrant searching for narcotics. No drugs were found. Taylor’s death, along with the death of George Floyd, has prompted protests around the world, demanding changes in police procedures.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: