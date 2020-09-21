Rally planned in Jasper to protest the Mid-States Corridor

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Another public rally is planned to voice opposition the proposed Mid-States Corridor project. People plan to gather in the Jasper Courthouse Square September 26 from 10 a.m to noon.

There will be several speakers, and all three governor candidates were invited to attend. Dr. Woody Myers (D) is so far the only confirmed attendee, and he plans to be at the rally from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Representatives from the Indiana Forest Alliance will also be there to speak against the corridor.

People are asked to wear masks and social distance around the square. They are welcome to bring their own water and snacks.

There will also be yard signs and t-shirts opposing the corridor for sale and petitions to sign. There are currently over 3000 signatures against the project.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)

