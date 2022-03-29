VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a ramp closure for State Road 66, also known as Diamond Avenue, and New Harmony Road.

Around April 5, INDOT maintenance crews will begin the process to extract and replace a culvert pipe across the eastbound ramp to Diamond Avenue from New Harmony Road.

The project is expected to take about one day depending upon weather conditions and will close following the busy period of the morning hours, says INDOT.

More information can be found at this website, and to join a virtual meeting on March 31 please go here.