Ramp closures on the Lloyd scheduled for this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Prepare to spend more time getting to your Evansville destination this weekend; some ramps on the Lloyd Expressway will be closing for construction work.

Starting on Friday, crews will be doing overlay work on the ramps from westbound Lloyd to Martin Luther King Boulevard, the eastbound Lloyd on ramp over Heidelbach Avenue from John Street east of Main Street, and the eastbound Lloyd on ramp from John Street east of Northwest 4th Street. These ramps will be completely closed while crews do their work. During the operation, a complete closure is required for the pavement overlay.

Work is expected to last until Monday July, 27 depending upon weather conditions.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)