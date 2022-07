EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced State Road 62 will have a ramp closure for water main work. The road work will take place at the southbound exit ramp near the intersection of Barker Avenue.

The project began on July 14 and is expected to last until the beginning of September, depending on the weather. A detour is set at Corbierre Avenue to Addison Avenue to Iglehart Avenue.