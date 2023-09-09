EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The 2023 Living Legends Rap and Hip Hop competition will be taking place on Saturday, September 9th at Lamasco Bar & Grill. Eyewitness News was told the doors open at 8 p.m., and there will be a $5 entry fee.

Organizers say that a $250 cash prize will be given to the winner, with drawings for over $750 in free electronics and $150 in gift cards to be given away as well throughout the night.

In addition to special guest performances from top area artists, attendees will even have the chance to be an extra in a film being produced by event co-sponsor Camazotz Motion Pictures.

Organizers say security will be heavily enforced as they look to build on the success of last month’s Summer Heatwave show.